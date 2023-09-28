Gurugram garment merchant duped of Rs 2.45 cr by loan frauds

Gurugram, Sep 28 (PTI) The owner of a major Gurugram-based garment firm fell prey to a gang of frauds who allegedly duped him of Rs 2.45 crore promising to lend him Rs 100 crore and save his beleaguered company, police here said on Thursday.

The victim was Sudhir Dhingra, the owner of Orient Craft Ltd, an over four-decade-old garment house based in Gurugram.

Dhingra in his complaint said he was facing a financial crisis in his business and was looking for financiers to borrow money on interest.

On May 25, one Tarun of Delhi called him and said he is acquainted with a man named Vikram who works as a financier in Haryana, police said.

When Dhingra called Vikram, he told him that he knew one Nitin Garg who had good connections with some financiers in Hyderabad and he could help him get the money on interest, said police.

"On May 27, Nitin Garg, Tarun Manchanda and Vikram came to my office and offered to get me a loan of up to Rs 100 crore at 6 per cent interest per annum. Next day, I shared all requisite documents and details with Nitin Garg. After that, Nitin asked me to travel to Hyderabad for a meeting with the financiers," Dhingra said in his complaint, according to police.

Dhingra said that on May 31, he went to Hyderabad, where Vikram and Nitin introduced him to one Srinivas Kandela who was introduced as the representative of the financier.

In a meeting, it was decided that Dhingra will get two loans — first for Rs 2.50 crore within a day of entering the loan agreement and the second one for Rs 40 crore after the first one is paid off.

The first loan was supposed to be paid off by June 9 with 6 per cent interest.

According to Dhingra, he was promised a second loan of Rs 40 crore with a tenure of 5-7 years and interest to be paid quarterly at the rate of 6 per cent.

Police said, according to the agreement, at the time of the payment of the first loan, Dhingra was supposed to pay Rs 2.50 crore in advance interest, which was to be adjusted against interest payable on the second loan.

"I agreed to the offer and on June 3, Srinivas Kandela came to Delhi to my office along with Vikram, Nitin and Tarun and a loan agreement was signed. On June 6 an amount of Rs 2,25,00,023 was received in my account.

"On June 15, I again visited Hyderabad … where 5 persons were present in the meeting. As per the agreement, I transferred Rs 4.7 crore into the accounts of the lenders.

"They assured me that an amount of Rs 40 crore would be transferred to my account in 15 minutes. They asked me to wait for 15 to 20 minutes saying they will just come back. But they never returned, nor was any money transferred into my account," Dhingra said in the complaint.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Sadar Police Station on Wednesday, said police.

A police officer said that a probe is underway and search is on for the frauds. PTI COR VN VN