Gurugram girl suffers fracture in lift 'malfunction', police register case against RWA

Gurugram, Sep 6 (PTI) The Gurugram police has registered a case of negligent conduct after an 11-year-old girl suffered an ankle fracture when a lift she boarded allegedly fell three floors in Raheja Vedanta society in sector 108, an officer said on Friday.

The parents of the girl had sent an e-mail to Raheja Residents Welfare Association (RWA) management and also filed a complaint with the police against lift maintenance company OTIS Elevator Co. and RWA president of the society, they said.

Complainant, Himika Khurana, the mother of the victim told police that the incident occurred on August 20. She said as the lift doors closed, the elevator experienced a violent jerk, causing her daughter to fall and suffer serious injury -- a fractured ankle.

She further said that her daughter is in significant pain, on bed rest and this has severely impacted her studies and overall well-being.

"This accident could have been fatal, particularly if it had occurred on a higher floor," she alleged in her complaint.

"Multiple complaints were made to the RWA and the maintenance team regarding shaking of lift's, jerking, and loud noises in December 2023, February 2024, and August 2024. However, these complaints were not taken seriously. On September 1, a similar incident occurred with another family. Above acts by OTIS Elevator Co. constitute negligent conduct concerning machinery, as they have failed to ensure safe and proper functioning of the elevators, despite repeated complaints and evident faults," Khurana alleged in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 125 (B) (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Rajendra Park police station on Thursday.

"We are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law after proper investigation," a senior police officer said. PTI COR BM HIG HIG