Gurugram: Government school teacher accused of sexual harassment by 3 students

Gurugram, Aug 18 (PTI) Three female students of a government school in a village here lodged a complaint against their music teacher, accusing him of sexual harassment, officials said on Monday.

The girls, studying in class 9, filed a complaint with the Block Education Officer (BEO), alleging the teacher often called them late into the night, asking them to meet with him, and even threatened to fail them if they did not do as he said.

After receiving the complaint, the BEO, Sudesh Raghav, called the school principal and sought a report from the school's internal committee.

The parents of the students claimed that the teacher made the calls in a state of inebriation. They added that he is being questioned by the school management, who have launched an investigation into the matter.

The principal will submit the investigation report to the BEO on Tuesday, the parents mentioned further. "This is a very sensitive matter, and a probe is underway. Action will be taken if the allegations against the teacher are proven to be true," the BEO assured.

Meanwhile, a police complaint is yet to be filed in the case, sources stated.