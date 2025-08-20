Gurugram: Head constable suspended over graft charges

Gurugram, Aug 20 (PTI) A head constable posted as a clerk in the Gurugram traffic police office was suspended for taking a bribe from colleagues in exchange for favourable transfers, said an official on Wednesday.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the accused head constable, Ran Singh, the official added.

"...head constable Ran Singh has been suspended with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry is initiated against him. The inquiry will be conducted by ACP, Sohna who will submit the inquiry report in under 40 days. During the suspension, the head constable will be present in police lines, Gurugram," read a suspension order. PTI COR AMJ AMJ