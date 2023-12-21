Gurugram: Health dept swings into action after corona confirmed in woman

Gurugram, December 21 (PTI) The health department here has swung into action after corona was confirmed in a woman, who returned from abroad.

The department on Thursday identified 62 suspected patients, who came to the OPD of the civil hospital and the primary health centers, said an official.

After identifying them, the samples of all were taken and sent to the lab for testing. Reports of all the suspected patients will come from the lab on Friday. It was a matter of relief that no new Covid patient was found in the last 24 hours.

A senior officer of the health department said that samples of 22 patients were taken from the antigen kit. The reports of 10 patients are yet to come from the government lab.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Jai Prakash Rajliwal said that the infected female patient is undergoing treatment in home isolation.

Her condition is improving, the official said, adding samples of the family members who came in contact with her have also been sent but Covid infection has not been confirmed in them.

The doctors of the health department are also calling the infected woman on phone to inquire about her well-being, he said.

The official said that 200 patients reached the Medicine OPD in the Civil Hospital for treatment on Thursday, adding these patients were suffering from cough, cold and fever. After screening all the patients were given medicines.

During screening, if necessary, the patients are being tested with RT PCR and antigen, the official further said.

"The situation in the district regarding Covid is under control. All adequate arrangements have been made by the Health Department. On Thursday, samples of 62 suspected patients were taken and sent to the lab for testing", said Dr Virendra Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram. PTI COR AS AS