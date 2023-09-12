Gurugram home guard succumbs to road injuries suffered during G20 Summit check

Gurugram, Sep 12 (PTI) A 28-year-old home guard succumbed to wounds he sustained in a road accident he met with while on duty for the G20 Summit, police said on Tuesday.

Yogesh, a resident of Nuh, succumbed Sunday night at a hospital here. He had got married eight months ago, police said.

According to police, Yogesh was hit by a speeding scooter on September 8 when he was deployed at a checkpoint near the IFFCO Chowk flyover to screen motorists for the G20 Summit.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Praveen Chauhan, Yogesh's brother-in-law, said Yogesh was recruited as a home guard in Gurugram Police four years ago.

Ankit Raghav, his brother, demanded Yogesh be accorded the status of a "martyr" and his family be given financial compensation because he died on duty.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered in the matter and the accident is being investigated. PTI COR VN VN