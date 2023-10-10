Gurugram hospital probing molestation complaint by woman guard against 2 lab technicians

Gurugram, Oct 10 (PTI) Officials of the Civil Hospital here on Tuesday said a committee has been formed to investigate a molestation complaint filed by a woman security guard against two contractual lab technicians.

The Principal Medical Officer of the medical facility Dr Jaimala said the lab technicians had consumed alcohol on duty. After getting information about the alleged molestation incident from the guard, police were informed, he said.

The guard informed the deputy medical superintendent after the incident who took cognisance and informed the police. After taking blood samples of both the lab technicians, they were handed over to the police, officials at the hospital said.

Police, however, said they did not receive any complaint in the matter.

"Blood samples of both have been taken and sent to the lab for testing. A committee has also been formed to investigate the matter thoroughly. The committee will investigate the entire matter and submit the report within three days. Further action will be taken on the basis of the report," Dr Jaimala said. PTI COR IJT IJT