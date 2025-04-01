Gurugram hotel owner fires gunshots at crowd over eloped couple; 3 wounded

Gurugram, Apr 1 (PTI) Gunshots were fired at a hotel in Pataudi on Tuesday, leading to three men getting injured and the operator of the hotel, an ex-serviceman, being nabbed, police said.

Two of the wounded were passersby, who got too close to the commotion, while the third was a relative of the woman, who was supposedly staying in the hotel with her lover after eloping, they said.

As it happened, scores of people, including the relatives of the woman, descended at the hotel in the morning around 11.30, demanding the couple be handed over to them.

The hotel operator, Raj Kumar, informed police, and handed the couple over to them.

The pandemonium, nevertheless, refused to die down.

According to police, as it started getting violent, Raj Kumar, a former army man, took out his licensed pistol and fired five rounds into the crowd, wounding three men.

The injured were identified as Wasim, a relative of the woman from Ward 15 of Pataudi, and Saurabh and Sandeep, both residents of Ward 10 of Pataudi.

Raj Kumar was taken into custody.

"The hotel owner Raj Kumar was earlier in the army and ran the hotel after getting retirement," police said.

"Wasim was referred to a Gurugram hospital, while the two others are being treated at a hospital in Pataudi," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

An FIR was registered at Pataudi Police Station and CCTV footage from the hotel was seized. VN VN