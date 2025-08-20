Gurugram: Illegal abortion kits recovered from medical store after raid

Gurugram, Aug 20 (PTI) A team from the Gurugram health department conducted a raid on a medical store in Sector 53, where they allegedly recovered Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits and surgical equipment, the police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 53 police station regarding the incident.

Deputy civil surgeon Dr Jai Prakash, who also serves as the nodal officer for medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) in the district, said the health department received a tip-off about an individual named Nani Sarkar, who was allegedly running a medical store illegally at Dhani Chowk, Wazirabad village in Sector 52.

Prakash further alleged that the store operator was selling abortion kits without having a registered medical practitioner's license or a valid medical registration.

Following the tip-off, civil surgeon Dr Alka Singh formed a team that raided the store; however, Sarkar managed to flee, officials said.

During the raid, MTP kits and instruments used in the termination of pregnancies by surgical intervention were allegedly recovered from a plastic drum located at the back of the store. No MTP registration of the medical store or any retail/wholesale drug license was found, officials mentioned further.

"The recovery of MTP kit strips from the store indicates that abortions were performed on the premises. During the investigation, the team turned over the seized materials, records, and video footage to the police, leading to the registration of an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and MTP Acts", Dr Prakash said. PTI MPL MPL