Gurugram: Illegal assets linked to 9 criminals demolished by police

Gurugram, Dec 23 (PTI) The Gurugram Police demolished illegal properties linked to nine criminals, including a gangster, here on Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, an illegal market established by jailed gangster Ricky -- operating in the name of 'Ricky Ki Mandi' -- by occupying government land in Khandsa village was demolished.

The gangster, a resident of Khandsa is a habitual criminal and now lodged in jail in a case registered at sector 50 police station, they added.

Information gathered by the police about the accused revealed he had illegally occupied HSIIDC land and had built approximately 100 temporary shops and 10 permanent ones, from which he was illegally collecting approximately Rs 5-6 lakh per month, they said.

"These illegal shops were demolished by a joint team of police and enforcement led by Inspector Manjeet, SHO of Sector 37 police station, in the presence of around 80 police personnel with the assistance of DTP R S Batth," an official said, adding that 31 cases have been registered against the gangster including two cases in Rewari and 29 cases in Gurugram.

The Gurugram Police has prepared a profile of criminals who have acquired property illegally through criminal activities. Properties of such criminals will be demolished, the police spokesperson said.

Similarly, the police also demolished liquor vend built on government land in Sector 5 area, linked to eight criminals. All these criminals are declared habitual offenders for selling illegal liquor.

A police team demolished the illegal shops and tin sheds of the accused located under Sector 5 police station limits, police said.

The accused were identified as Mohit, Naveen, Izhar, residents of 12 Biswa Gurgaon Village, who are habitual offenders of stocking and selling liquor, with 14 cases registered against them under the Excise Act.

Others include Rahul and Deepak, residents of 12 Biswa Gurgaon village, with 7 cases registered against them.

Besides, two other accused -- Prashant and Rahul, also residents of 12 Biswa Gurgaon -- have cases under various provisions against them.

Another, Manjeet Singh Saini, resident of 8 Biswa Gurgaon village, has 17 cases registered against him under the Excise Act, they added.

"Such action against criminals and illegal encroachers will continue in future also and those who play with law and order will not be spared under any circumstances", said a senior police officer. PTI COR ARB ARB