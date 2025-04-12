Gurugram: IndusInd Bank employee nabbed over Rs 35 lakh fraud

Gurugram, Apr 12 (PTI) An employee of the IndusInd Bank was nabbed here in connection with an over Rs 35 lakh fraud, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Ayushman, a resident of Shiv Durga Vihar, Faridabad.

According to the police, in July last year, a person had filed a complaint that he was duped of Rs 35.69 lakh through fraudulent investments in the share market.

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, East, and an investigation was taken up.

During interrogation, Ayushman revealed that he had opened a bank account in a fake firm's name and transferred into it Rs 1,21,200 of the defrauded money.

"The arrested bank employee used to get Rs 20,000 for opening a bank account," ACP Cyber Vikas Kaushik said Another bank employee, Harinder Bhati, was arrested in November last year in connection with the same fraud, he said. PTI COR VN VN