Gurugram: Interstate criminal with Rs 1 lakh bounty arrested after encounter

Gurugram: An interstate criminal with Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head was nabbed by a joint team of Gurugram and Nuh police after a brief encounter, officials said on Monday.

The criminal, Yad Ram (50), has committed nearly two dozen crimes, including attempted murder and robbery, across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Some cases under the Arms Act are also registered against him.

A native of Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, Ram was residing in Jaipur in Rajasthan.

He was arrested after police on Sunday night received information that he was seen riding a bike without a number plate towards Sohna, Gurugram police spokesperson said.

He was also carrying weapons, the official added.

On the information, a team of Gururgam police and Crime Investigation Agency, Nuh, set up barricades in the Mahendrawada Kachha Rasta area on Sohna-Gurugram road.

The official said that around 10:15 pm, an attempt was made to stop a suspect riding a bike matching the description provided.

Finding himself cornered, the biker opened fire indiscriminately at the police team. In the police's retaliatory fire, the accused sustained bullet injuries on both legs and fell down. The police team then immediately apprehended Ram.

A bike, two illegal pistols, nine empty cartridges and two live cartridges were recovered from the spot.