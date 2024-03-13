Gurugram jewellery store owner confronts gun-wielding men, foils robbery bid

Gurugram, Mar 13 (PTI) A jewellery shop owner here foiled a robbery bid in a spectacular fashion by snatching the bags back from two masked men when they were just about to get away with the loot on their bikes.

The incident happened Sunday around 9 pm, when two men wearing masks entered Lakshmi Jewellers located in a South City 1 market and robbed Rs 50,000 cash and ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh at gunpoint, police on Wednesday said.

The two executed the robbery within three minutes and when they were just about to decamp on their bikes parked outside, the owner went after them and snatched the bag back, police said.

As people gathered outside the store, the robbers ran away on foot, leaving their bikes behind. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

An FIR was registered at Sector 40 Police Station in connection with the matter, police said.

At the complaint of the owner, Neeraj Soni, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under the IPC and Arms ct at Sector 40 Police Station on Monday, said police.

Police have identified one of the robbers as one Sandeep, a native of a village near Pataudi, on the basis of an ID card found in the bag.

"After watching the footage, it was revealed that the same youth was involved in the crime. One of the bikes is also registered in the name of a person resident of Mahipalpur, Delhi. Efforts are being made to nab the accused," said a senior officer of the crime unit. PTI COR VN VN