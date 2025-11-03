Gurugram: Juvenile held for raping, blackmailing girl for months

Gurugram, Nov 3 (PTI) Police here have apprehended a juvenile for allegedly repeatedly raping a minor and impregnating her, an officer said on Monday.

A case has been registered at the Women Police Station, Nuh, and the juvenile has been sent to a correctional home after being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the officer said.

According to a complaint filed by the girl's father, his 15-year-old daughter appeared to be disturbed for the last one-and-a-half months, but she had refused to disclose the reason for her behaviour despite being asked several times.

The complainant said his daughter had been vomiting for seven or eight days when he took her to a doctor, who prescribed her medication.

But when it failed to bring relief, the girl apparently told her father that a boy from the same village was raping her for the last six or seven months by threatening to make her photos and videos viral on social media.

"When she underwent an ultrasound in Nuh, she was found to be nearly seven months pregnant. When I went to the house of the boy and reprimanded him, his family members threatened me and asked the child to be aborted," the girl's father said in his complaint.

According to the father, he has five children and his wife has been living at her parents' home for the past six years. He is often away from home working as a labourer.

Following the complaint, an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Women Police Station and the accused juvenile was apprehended, the police said.

"We produced the juvenile before the Juvenile Justice Board from where he was sent into the correctional home. Further probe is underway," Station House Officer, Nuh women police station, Manju said.