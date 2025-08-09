Gurugram: Korean woman claims mall authorities cut off water, electricity to her restaurant

Gurugram, Aug 9 (PTI) A South Korean woman has accused the management of the Global Foyer Mall in Gurugram's Golf Course Road of harassing her regarding the operation of her restaurant, officials said.

Hyang Lee posted a video on social media on Friday to share her side of the story, prompting intervention from the Gurugram Police.

In the video, Lee alleges that despite paying rent and maintenance charges, the mall authorities repeatedly cut off the water and electricity connections to her restaurant, MISO.

"I have been running my restaurant legally for 14 years, complying with all Indian laws and licenses. For the past three years, the mall management and builder have been harassing me by illegally disconnecting essential services. If no action is taken, I'll be forced to return to my country with a bitter experience," Lee stated in her video.

On Thursday, Lee filed a complaint at the Sushant Lok Police Station against the mall management and also wrote to the South Korean Embassy, claiming the mall management's actions aim to force her to vacate the leased premises.

Claiming that the disruptions have caused her significant financial losses, Lee urged authorities to protect her right to operate her business.

The Gurugram Police issued a statement assuring that, despite the civil nature of the case, they would facilitate a meeting between both parties on Monday.

On Friday, a meeting was held between both the parties at the police station, where it was revealed that she has been running the restaurant at the mall for around 14 years, the police said.

The mall management had issued a notice to Lee for Rs 9 lakh, claiming damages caused to the building due to water allegedly leaking from her restaurant. However, Lee did not pay this amount, resulting in a dispute over the utility cut-offs, the police added. "The dispute regarding electricity and water was resolved in the last meeting, but a meeting is scheduled for Monday to address the remaining Rs 9 lakh dispute. This meeting will take place in the presence of the legal teams for both parties," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.