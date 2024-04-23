Gurugram: Labourer dies as heap of soil collapses on him

Gurugram, Apr 23 (PTI) A 31-year-old labourer died and two others were injured after a mound of soil collapsed on them at a construction site in Sector 92 on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Mevka village at around 4.20 pm during an excavation of the basement at the site, they said.

According to police, the three labourers, who were buried under the soil, were pulled out by a police team.

All the three were taken to a hospital where doctors declared one of them dead. The deceased was identified as Siddhu Marandi, a native of Jharkhand, police said, adding the other two are being treated in the hospital.

Angered over the incident, the other labourers created ruckus at the site and smashed the panes of an ambulance that reached the spot. Police had to use mild force to disperse the protesters, officials said.

ACP (west) Shivarchan Sharma, who reached the spot, said primary investigation suggested that no safety equipment was provided to the workers. The matter is being further investigated, the ACP said. PTI CORR KVK KVK