Gurugram: Labourer falls to death from under-construction house; owner, contractor booked

Gurugram, Mar 14 (PTI) A 32-year-old labourer died here after falling from the second floor of an under-construction building while he was engaged in painting work, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered on Thursday against the building owner and contractor in connection with the worker's death, they said.

After the death of Farid, his family created a ruckus outside the postmortem laboratory, demanding arrest of the contractor and building owner for not providing adequate safety equipment, the police said.

The family members said they would not let the postmortem be conducted until the accused were arrested. They agreed only after much persuasion by the police, they added. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at the under-construction house of Bhagat Singh Kataria in Sector 12 here when Farid, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, was doing painting work, the police said.

According to the deceased's family members, Farid was assigned painting work on the second floor without the provision of any safety equipment such as net or harness, they said.

The labourer got seriously injured after falling down from the second floor and was taken to a hospital in critical condition where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

His family members came to Gurugram afer they were informed about the accident, they said.

The deceased's brother Rahish said that apart from the contractor Salim, the house owner Bhagat Singh Kataria was negligent in making safety arrangements and installing the required equipment, they added.

Farid's family claimed he died due to the negligence of Salim and Kataria and also demanded compensation, the police said.

Following the complaint of Rahish, an FIR was lodged against the contractor and owner under Sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 Police Station on Thursday, they added. PTI COR RPA