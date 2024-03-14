Gurugram: Labourer found dead at under-construction house, husband booked for murder

Gurugram, Mar 14 (PTI) A woman was found dead lying in a pool of blood at an under-construction house in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The police said the woman's husband, who is absconding, is suspected to have killed her and a case has been lodged against him.

The incident took place in Chauma village of the Palam Vihar area here on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the complainant Surendra on March 10 picked up two labourer couples from Gurugram bus stand to work on the house of his relative Sujan Singh.

Surendra, however, did not verify the names, addresses and ID proofs of the labourers, the police said, adding that the suspect had identified himself as Lallan Singh.

The couples were given separate rooms in the under-construction house, the complainant said.

On Wednesday afternoon, one of the male labourers called up Surendra and informed that Singh's wife was lying in a pool of blood in a room, he said.

The complainant told the police that when he reached the building, he found that the woman had died while Singh was absconding. The labourer also told Surendra that Singh was under the influence of alcohol the previous night and was quarrelling with his wife.

On being informed, a police team reached the place and a brick and a hammer were found lying at the crime spot which were confiscated by them, the officials said.

The body has been kept in the mortuary but the woman, who is likely in her early thirties, is yet to be identified, the police said.

Based on Surendra's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the woman's husband under Section 302 (murder) of the India Penal Code at the Palam Vihar Police Station here, they said.

A senior police officer said efforts are on to nab the deceased's husband and the picture will be clear only after his arrest. PTI COR RPA