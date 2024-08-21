Gurugram lawyers threaten to launch agitation to press for allotment of land for chambers

Gurugram, Aug 21 (PTI) The District Bar Association here on Wednesday threatened to start an agitation if the Haryana government does not fulfil its assurance of allotting land for lawyers' chambers.

Amarjeet Yadav, the president of the Gurugram Bar Association, said it was the largest district bar in the state with around 9,300 advocates but most of them did not have chambers in the court due to which they were facing problems Even after the promise of allocation of land and numerous appeals for chambers for lawyers, there seems to be no solution to this problem, he said at a press conference.

"If the government does not fulfil this demand of the Bar Association in the next seven days, then the District Bar Association will be forced to take strict steps, the entire responsibility of which will be of the state government. They will take to the streets and can boycott the election," he said.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, former president of the District Bar Association, said that written memos have been given to the state government several times.

But the government has not paid any attention to this demand till date, he said.

"If the government does not take any decision, lawyers will be forced to block the road and stage a sit-in protest," he said.