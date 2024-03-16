Gurugram: Live-in partner arrested for killing woman over egg curry

Gurugram, Mar 16 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has arrested the live-in partner of a woman who was found dead in an under construction house in Chauma village here, authorities said on Saturday.

Lallan Yadav, 35, during questioning confessed to have killed his partner under the influence of alcohol, police said.

He said he lost his cool when she refused to make him egg curry and beat her with a hammer and a belt, they said.

Yadav, a native of Aurahi village in Bihar's Madhepura district, was arrested by a team of Palam Vihar Police Station from Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area.

Anjali, 32, a ragpicker, was found dead on Wednesday in an under-construction building in Chauma village.

The caretaker of the building filed a police complaint after the body was spotted. According to police, Yadav and Anjali had been brought to the work site on March 10 from Gurugram bus stand.

Their correct names, addresses, and IDs were also not taken by the house owner. Yadav had introduced Anjali as his wife.

Yadav during questioning revealed that his wife had died six years ago due to a snake bite and after that he came to Delhi.

About seven months ago, he met Anjali, a ragpicker, and both started living together while working as labourers, police said.

"After killing her, he fled. We have recovered the hammer and belt which were used in the murder and are questioning the accused," Naveen Kumar, ACP, Palam Vihar, said. PTI COR VN VN