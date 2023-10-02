Gurugram man abducted by relative, beaten up

Gurugram, Oct 2 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped by his relative from the front of his house in DLF Phase 3 here over a family dispute, police said on Monday.

The man's relative and his accomplices who thrashed the man left him at Delhi's Anand Vihar area from where the police rescued him and handed him over to the family, they added.

According to a complaint filed by Amit Kumar, a resident of U block in DLF Phase 3, his father Kiran Pal went out for a walk on Sunday around 7 pm.

When he did not return for several hours, Amit checked the footage of the CCTV camera installed at the house and found that some people forcibly put his father in a car and took him away.

In his complaint, Amit alleged that his brother-in-law Sanjay, a resident of Prahlad Garhi in Ghaziabad, was behind the abduction. He claimed that his Sanjay had threatened to kill him.

Amit said he got married four years ago, but his wife started living with his in-laws following a marital dispute, the police said.

Based on Amit's complaint, an FIR was registered against Sanjay and others under Section 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at the DLF phase 3 police station here and a police team started looking for his father, they added.

SHO of DLF Phase 3 police station Dinkar said when the police raided Sanjay's house on Sunday night, he was not found there.

The accused ran away leaving Pal in Anand Vihar from where he called up his son from the mobile phone of a passerby. A police team reached the spot and brought Pal to Gurugram, the SHO said.

The victim was beaten up but his condition is out of danger, he added.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused, the SHO said. PTI COR RPA