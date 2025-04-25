Gurugram: Man accosts Rapido driver for sending wife messages; video viral on social media

Gurugram, Apr 25 (PTI) A woman here has accused a Rapido bike rider of sending an unsolicited message, asking for her flat number.

He also wrote, "Call me, else I'll come over," she alleged in a post on social media.

The woman informed her husband about the message, who caught the Rapido driver outside their apartment building. He also made a video of the driver and uploaded it on social media. The driver was handed over to the apartment's security personnel.

Police, however, said no complaint has been received in connection with the matter.

After the video elicited a barrage of comments, lauding the husband for a swift intervention, Rapido issued a statement saying its driver's conduct was unacceptable and he had been permanently removed from the platform.

"We barred the captain from the platform, and we spoke to the customer and offered legal assistance, and are on standby for further instructions from her," Rapido said.

The company asserted that it had its zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and it would tighten its driver verification protocols.

The accused was identified as Manjar Alam, who was using someone else's identity to operate the ride hailing app.

According to the video, the woman had scheduled a Rapido bike ride through the app to step out for an errand. Shortly after, the driver arrived and called to notify her of his presence and she asked him to wait a couple of minutes.

A minute later, the driver texted her, asking for her flat number and suggesting he should come up. He also shared his personal number, insisting she call him. ‘ Feeling unsafe, the woman locked her door and immediately contacted her husband. Her husband returned home and confronted the driver outside their apartment.

Upon being confronted, the driver fell to his knees and pleaded for forgiveness. The woman's husband documented the exchange and later shared the footage online.

In the video, the driver claimed it was a misunderstanding and that his message had been misread.

When questioned, the driver introduced himself as Manjar Alam from Ghata village.

Although the bike was reportedly registered in his name, he admitted to using a colleague's ID for the Rapido account. The revelation led the husband to file a formal complaint with the ride service.

When contacted, the husband of the woman said he wanted to teach a lesson to the driver. PTI COR VN VN