Gurugram man arrested for beating wife, firing gunshot in air

Gurugram, Aug 18 (PTI) A Nuh-based accountant was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife and children and firing a gunshot in the air during a domestic row, police on Monday said.

They said Satender, 45, had been suspended for truancy from the post of accountant at the panchayat department in Nuh. At the time of his arrest, he was posted in Tauru of the same district.

A licensed revolver, another licensed gun, two empty shells, and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Satender, a resident of Sector 39, Gurugram, was produced in a city court on Monday and sent to judicial custody, police said.

According to police, on Sunday, they got a distress call from a woman, who alleged her husband had threatened to kill her and their children and fired a shot in the air.

A team rushed to the spot, took possession of the gun, and booked the man at Sadar Police Station "During interrogation, the accused revealed that his wife and children did not listen to him, and the children did not study well. Due to this, he often fought with them," a spokesperson of Gurugram Police said.

On Sunday, a fight broke out between the couple, and Satender brought out his gun and fired it, he said.

"The licence for the weapons was obtained by him in 2000. He has been sent to judicial custody," the spokesperson said. PTI COR VN VN