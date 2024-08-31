Gurugram: Man arrested for duping people through loan repayment scam

Gurugram, Aug 31 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly cheating people by threatening them to repay the loans taken through Chinese apps, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Deepak Yadav, a resident of village Palhawas in district Rewari, they said.

During interrogation, the police found that Yadav would get the names and mobile numbers of people through Telegram to recover the loan amounts taken from Chinese apps, Priyanshu Dewan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Cyber, said.

"Yadav would call the people and threaten them to return the loan amount and get them to transfer the money into his own bank account," Dewans said.

"After getting the money, he would block the numbers of the victims. In return for committing these frauds, he would get a commission from the cyber fraudsters," Dewan said.

A mobile phone with a SIM card was seized from his possession, police said.

"We are questioning the accused. Further investigation is underway," Dewan added. PTI COR HIG HIG