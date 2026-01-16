Gurugram: Man arrested for killing friend over Rs 15,000 dispute

Gurugram, Jan 16 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has arrested a man for the murder of a delivery boy whose body was found earlier this month, officials said. The accused killed his friend to recover a sum of Rs 15,000.

The arrested man has been identified as Santosh Tiwari, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. He was produced in a city court, which remanded him to three days of police custody for questioning.

The body of the victim was, identified as Faisal Idrisi, a resident of Kanpur, was found on January 8 behind a petrol pump in Sector 37. Idrisi worked as a delivery boy in the city.

While the family initially suspected the victim's wife and maternal uncle, police narrowed down on Tiwari, who was arrested on Thursday.

According to the police, Tiwari and Idrisi became friends in November while working for delivery platforms. The two frequently consumed alcohol together.

"The accused claimed that Faisal had promised to arrange a loan of Rs 1 lakh for him and took Rs 15,000 as a fee. When Tiwari demanded his money back, the two had an argument," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

On December 24, the duo began drinking early in the morning. By night, Idrisi was heavily intoxicated. Tiwari allegedly tied the victim's hands and legs, strangled him and used a blade to slash his neck.

Following the murder, Tiwari fled with the victim's mobile phone and motorcycle.

On December 26, he turned on the mobile phone and used a UPI application to transfer Rs 5,000 to another person's account to get cash. He also hid the motorcycle with a friend in Raebareli.

"We are conducting further investigations to recover the victim's belongings," the spokesperson added. PTI COR AKY AKY