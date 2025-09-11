Gurugram: Man arrested for raping his 2 minor daughters

Gurugram, Sep 11 (PTI) A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his two minor daughters, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered against the accused after the teacher of the younger girl intervened on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused had been allegedly sexually assaulting his daughters, aged 17 and 12, for the past six and two years, respectively.

The matter came to light on September 4 after the younger of the siblings confided in her school teacher about how her father, after consuming alcohol, would drag her to his room and assault her. She further alleged that when she and her mother protested, her father would beat them up, the police stated.

The government school student also alleged that her elder sister had been raped and sexually harassed by her father for the last six years. She added that her father had barred her sister from going to school and that she was being held hostage and was not permitted to meet anyone, the police mentioned.

After the student's revelation, the teacher called the sisters' mother, who confirmed the allegations, following which the police were informed.

A senior police officer said that an FIR was registered under Sections 6 and 10 of the POCSO Act and Section 65 of the BNS and that the accused had been arrested on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the accused has been sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court on Thursday, the officer noted, adding that a probe is underway.