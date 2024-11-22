Gurugram man arrested in travel visa 'scam', Rs 90,000 recovered

Gurugram, Nov 22 (PTI) The Gurugram Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly duping a woman of RS 90,000 by promising to arrange a travel visa for her family.

Police said Sunil Dandiyal, a resident of Delhi's Vinod Nagar, was apprehended by the Crime Unit of Sector 17 and Rs 90,000 in cash was recovered from him.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, she had approached the man, who used to provide travel assistance, on September 15 for visas for her family members as they wanted to travel abroad.

The woman said she paid approximately Rs 1 lakh for the visa process, but the accused neither arranged the visas nor refunded her the amount.

An FIR was filed against Dandiyal based on the complaint and the man was arrested from the Sector 17 area.

"The accused has been taken into custody, and we have recovered Rs 90,000 in cash from him," a police spokesperson said.

Authorities are also looking into whether Dandiyal has been involved in similar scams or has other victims. PTI COR TIR TIR