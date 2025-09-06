Gurugram: Man assumed dead returns home after 'cremation' by family

Gurugram, Sep 6 (PTI) The family of a missing 47-year-old labour contractor "mistakenly" identified a body with a severed head as his and cremated it, only realising the mix-up when he returned home the next day, police said here on Saturday.

The police said the DNA samples of the body have been preserved and will be used to ascertain the identity of the person whose last rites were conducted by the family. A case of murder has been registered at the Sector 37 police station.

According to the police, Poojan Prasad, a labour contractor who lived with his wife and three sons in Mohammadpur Jharsa village here, did not come home for a week, after which his son Sandeep Kumar filed a missing person complaint on September 1.

A senior investigating officer said that the confusion started on August 28 when police recovered a body with a severed head near an abandoned warehouse in Sector 37 police station area.

When Sandeep Kumar contacted the police about his missing father, the police told him about the body they had found. Sandeep and other family members reached the mortuary, where Sandeep “identified” the body with an injury mark on the right leg.

"The deceased was wearing a shirt and trousers similar to his father's, and he told police that it was his father's body and informed his family also.

"His family were convinced Poojan was dead and after identifying the body, it was cremated at Ram Bagh cremation ground, Pataudi road on Tuesday. His sons performed the last rites," he said.

However, on Wednesday, when Poojan's sons were going to immerse the ashes in the Yamuna, they received a call from their maternal uncle, Rahul Prasad, that he had seen Poojan at Khandsa chowk.

Rahul took Poojan to his home in an auto and informed the family. When Sandeep and his elder brother Aman returned, they found their father sitting at home.

His sudden reappearance not only bewildered his family but also left investigators grappling with a big question about the identity of the man they had cremated.

"This was a human error by the family of the missing person, but we are trying to identify the person who was cremated. As per procedure, the DNA samples of the body have been preserved which will be used to identify the deceased person.

"A further probe is underway and we hope that the picture will be cleared soon", said Inspector Shahid Ahmad, SHO of Sector 37 police station.

Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar clarified that the police cannot withhold bodies if families identify them based on clothing, scars, or marks.

"Even in decomposed cases, the same procedure is followed. In this case also, the family insisted it was Poojan Prasad, and so the body was handed over to them," the spokesperson said.