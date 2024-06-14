Gurugram, Jun 14 (PTI) The police have booked a man working in a health insurance company here, for allegedly defrauding customers by collecting the money for purchase or renewal of policies into his personal bank account and forging certificates, officials said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Lakshya Gupta, working as a relationship manager in the insurance company, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Pushkar, Manager of the Fraud Control Unit of the company, Lakshya had allegedly collected Rs 2.35 lakh into his bank account from 14 customers in January and February.

"Lakshya Gupta has been working with the company in the capacity of Relationship Manager since November last year. On complaints received from the customers, it was brought to the knowledge of the company that the accused has collected insurance premium amount from the customers into his own Bank account by deceiving the customers and inducing them to transfer the amount using UPI to his UPI IDs linked to his mobile number for issuance or renewal of their policies," Pushkar said in his complaint.

"The company conducted its internal verification and found that he had collected a total of Rs 2,35,230 as premium amount from more than 14 customers in an unauthorized manner into his personal bank account", he said.

He said that during an internal investigation, the company also found that the accused had forged insurance policy certificates and gave them to the customers under the company's name.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Gupta under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of a document which purports to be a valuable security or a will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sushant Lok police station on Thursday.

"As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered. We are verifying the facts. The accused will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said.