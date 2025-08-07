Gurugram: Man booked for obscene act in front of woman

Gurugram, Aug 7 (PTI) An unidentified man, who allegedly performed obscene acts near a woman here in public, has been booked, the police said on Thursday.

The police took action after the woman, who works as a model, recorded a video of the man engaging in inappropriate behaviour and posted it on social media. The incident occurred on the morning of August 3, when the woman arrived at Rajiv Chowk on a bus from Jaipur. While waiting for a cab to go home, she noticed the man behaving obscenely while staring at her.

The woman, who said she has over 38,000 followers on Instagram, alleged that despite sharing videos of the incident on X and tagging the police, officials, and women's welfare bodies, no action was taken.

"I felt very disgusted. First, I ignored him, but the man, who was wearing a mask, started doing dirty things in front of me, then I made his video," the woman said in a post on social media.

"I even called the women's helpline number 1090, but the call was not connected. When contacting the police, instead of taking the complaint online, I was told to come to the police station to file the complaint. Something untoward could have happened to me", she added.

Clarifying that she did not share the video for attention, the woman stated that her sole purpose in posting the clip was to highlight the inaction of authorities regarding the situation.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Sections 75 (2) (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking) of the BNS at the Civil Lines Police Station, the Gurugram Police said.

The police noted that the woman has been called to join the investigation and assured that the accused will be arrested soon, as the probe is ongoing.

"An FIR was registered as soon as the complaint was received. We are conducting raids to nab the accused," Krishan Kumar, SHO, Civil Lines Police Station, said. PTI COR MPL MPL