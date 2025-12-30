Gurugram man cheated of Rs 2.18 cr by friend claiming to need it for sister's cancer treatment

Gurugram, Dec 30 (PTI) A man from Gurugram was duped of Rs 2.18 crore by a friend who allegedly claimed that she needed it for her sister's cancer treatment. Police have an arrested an accomplice of the woman from Hyderabad, officials said on Tuesday.

Azhar Ahmed (30) was produced in a Hyderabad court on Tuesday and police took him on four days of transit remand, they added. The team of the economic offence wing (EOW) of police arrested him on Monday.

During interrogation, he allegedly told police that Yangji Sherpa alias Yama took Rs 2.18 crore from the complainant from May 2024 to April 2025, claiming that she needs the money for her sister's treatment, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

The bank account in which the money was transferred belonged to her and phone number from which she used to make calls belonged to Ahmed.

He allegedly transferred the defrauded money from his female friend's bank account to his own bank account. "We are questioning the accused and trying to nab his friend," the police spokesperson said.