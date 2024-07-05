Gurugram: Man drowns in pit on banks of Damdama Lake

Gurugram, Jul 5 (PTI) A 36-year-old man died after drowning in a deep pit on the banks of Damdama Lake, police on Friday said.

The deceased was identified as Prem, a resident of ward 21, Sohna, they said.

The deceased had gone to Damdama Lake on Thursday evening along with his five friends when the incident took place, police said.

They were drinking alcohol near the lake when Prem slipped and fell into the pit, police said.

His friends ran away from there after the incident, they said.

Subhash, the deceased's cousin, said Prem's friends are under the scanner but they are absconding after the incident.

Sohna Sadar Police Station SHO Inspector Jagjit Singh said the matter is being investigated. PTI COR AS AS