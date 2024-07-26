Gurugram man duped of Rs 20 lakh with scare of contraband

Gurugram, Jul 26 (PTI) A Gurugram man was defrauded of Rs Rs 20.5 lakh by fake crime branch officers who called him and accused him of having ordered some contraband through FedEx, police said on Friday.

According to the victim's complaint, he got a call from the Mumbai branch of FedEx, saying that a parcel in his name contained illegal goods. After that the call was transferred to Mumbai Police.

He later received a video call through Skype and was told by the person on the other side that his Aadhaar was used in many cases of money laundering.

The man was threatened with police action and forced to transfer Rs 20.5 lakh to a bank account, police said.

After he approached Cyber Crime South Police Station, police traced the account and froze it.

"A police team is busy collecting information related to the case and is making efforts to reach the accused," said DCP Cyber Siddhant Jain. PTI COR VN VN