Gurugram man falls prey to sextortion trap, loses over Rs 78,000

Gurugram, Jun 13 (PTI) Members of a sextortion gang allegedly duped a man of over Rs 78,000 here, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by the man, on April 30, he got a video call on his WhatsApp from a girl who was in a naked condition. She later convinced the man to take off his clothes during the video call and recorded it.

“After some time, I got a call from a person who posed as a crime branch officer. He asked me to pay Rs 20,000 and threatened me that he would circulate the objectionable video clip on social media,” he said in the complaint.

“I transferred Rs 20,000 but he again asked me that if I want to get the clip deleted, I will have to pay. After that I got scared and I had transferred Rs 58,999 again through UPI. Later, I found myself duped and moved to the police," he said.

An FIR was registered under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of the IPC at cyber crime, west police station on Wednesday, police said.

A senior police officer said that they are trying to identify the accused. PTI COR NB