Gurugram: Man found dead with knife wounds, suicide suspected

Gurugram, Aug 30 (PTI) A 45-year-old man allegedly took his life using knives in his residence at the Godrej Summit society in Sector 104 here, the police said on Saturday.

The police have recovered medicine bills, doctor's prescriptions and a diary from his house in which he had written about his mind being "hacked".

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kunal Chopra.

After his divorce six years ago, Kunal arrived in Gurugram from London and was living alone while his wife and children were still abroad. It is being said that he was suffering from depression for many months, the police stated.

Citing the neighbours, the police noted that Kunal had been acting differently than his usual self for the past few days and had not interacted with anyone lately. On Friday night at around 8 pm, a few people went to his flat to meet him. When Kunal did not open the door, they broke into his house, fearing something untoward, and found him injured. The police were called to the scene immediately.

A police team rushed to the spot quickly and found Kunal in a seated position on the bathroom commode in a bloody state. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

"The knife he used to take his life was not a regular kitchen knife. Both the knives found with him were rather unusual. He had stabbed himself, and there were deep marks on his neck. No suicide note was found at the spot. We informed the family and are investigating from all angles", said inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of Rajendra Park Police Station. PTI COR SMV SMV MPL MPL