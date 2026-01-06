Gurugram: Man found lying in pool of blood with gunshot wound on head; probe on

Gurugram, Jan 6 (PTI) The body of a 50-year-old canteen operator was found lying in a pool of blood, with a bullet injury on his head, on a road in sector 37D here on Tuesday morning, police said.

His car was found parked nearby, they added.

The family of the deceased suspect the man was murdered over a dispute a few days ago.

Following a complaint lodged by the deceased's son, a murder case has been registered at Sector 10 police station, a senior officer said.

The body was handed over to kin after the postmortem examination. It is suspected that the deceased was shot dead by unidentified assailants but it will be clear once the postmortem report arrives, he said.

According to the police, a person lying in a pool of blood near Rama Garden in Sector 37D area was reported on Tuesday morning. A police team reached the spot and took the man to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Sharma, resident of Basai Enclave Part 2 in Gurugram and native of Vidhawali village in Palwal. He runs a canteen outside DPG College, Sector 34, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the son of the deceased, his father left in his Brezza vehicle for his canteen in Sector 34 on Tuesday. "My father ran a canteen in Sector 34. A few days ago, some individuals had a fight inside the canteen. The individuals involved in the fight murdered my father for some reason", he said in his complaint.

"A police team is investigating the matter keeping every fact in mind. The accused who committed the murder will be arrested soon," police said. PTI COR ARB ARB