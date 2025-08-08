Gurugram: Man gets 25-year RI for raping minor girl

Gurugram, Aug 8 (PTI) A court in Gururgam on Friday sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl.

On August 17, 2022, a man had filed a complaint at Bilaspur police station alleging that his daughter was abducted by the accused from his home while she was sleeping and raped her, the police said.

An FIR was registered under IPC Section 365 (kidnapping) and Section 6 of the POCSO act at Bilaspur police station, they said.

While investigating, the police arrested the accused who was identified as Vikas Yadav, a native of district Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court, they added.

After this, the case was investigated thoroughly by the police team and all the necessary evidence and witnesses were collected against the accused. A charge sheet was filed in the court against the accused, the police said.

"On the basis of the charge sheet and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of additional session judge Jasmine Sharma on Friday sentenced the convict to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 60,000, a spokesperson of Gurugram police siad. PTI COR NB NB