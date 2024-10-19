Gurugram: Man gets 3-year jail term for molesting teen stepdaughter

Gurugram, Oct 19 (PTI) A court here on Saturday convicted a man for molesting and threatening to kill his minor stepdaughter four years ago and sentenced him to over three years of rigorous imprisonment, police said.

Pronouncing the sentence, Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the man, they added.

According to the police, a complaint was received at Sector 56 police station on September 21, 2020 in which the man was accused of molesting his 15-year-old stepdaughter and also threatening to kill her.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code, the officials said.

The police arrested the accused the next day and filed a chargesheet after gathering evidence and witnesses, they added.

"On the basis of the chargesheet filed in the court and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar while held the accused guilty and sentenced him to 3.5 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000", said a spokesperson of Gurugram police. PTI COR RPA