Gurugram: Man gets 7-year jail term for attacking police team

Gurugram, Nov 21 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment for a fatal attack on a police team in 2022.

The court of Additional Session judge Saurabh Gupta convicted the man and imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on him.

On October 18, 2022, a team of Sector 17 crime unit got information regarding an accused, Mohit, absconding in a case of dacoity going from Bajghera towards Gurugram on a motorcycle, police said.

When the police team signalled Mohit to stop, he did not stop and hit the barricade, injuring a policeman. The accused also opened fire at the police team, they said, adding that Mohit got injured in retaliatory firing by police.

Mohit was arrested and an FIR registered against the accused at Bajghera police station.