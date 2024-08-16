Gurugram: Man gets life term for raping minor girl

Gurugram, Aug 16 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life term for raping a minor girl five years ago in Manesar, police said.

On March 15, 2019, a man approached police with a complaint that his 14-year-old daughter was raped by his neighbour.

An FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act at Women police Station, Manesar, and Dinesh, a native of Nangal Mohanpur village of Mahendergarh district, was nabbed.

He confessed to raping the girl during questioning, police said.

"On the basis of the charge sheet filed by Gurugram Police, the court of additional district and sessions judge Ashwani Kumar on Friday while giving the verdict, sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh,"a spokesperson of Gurugram Police said. PTI COR VN VN