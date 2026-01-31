Gurugram: Man held for beating taxi driver to death

Gurugram, Jan 31 (PTI) The Gurugram Police apprehended a man on Saturday for allegedly beating a taxi driver to death for not giving him way on the road, officials said.

The accused, Atul Thakran (28), a resident of Islampur village, was produced in a city court and was sent to a four-day police remand, they said.

According to police, a woman had filed a complaint at Sadar police station that her husband, Vinod, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, was a taxi driver.

On the night of August 30 last year, Vinod was allegedly beaten and left injured in the Sector 47 area. He was admitted to a hospital in Agra and died during treatment on September 1, she added.

During questioning, Thakran revealed that he and his friend got into an argument with the victim over not giving way on the road. As the argument escalated, they assaulted the taxi driver and fled, the police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said. PTI COR APL APL