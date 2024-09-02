Gurugram: Man held for duping people of Rs 36 lakh over online consultation

Gurugram, Sep 2 (PTI) The Gurugram police have arrested a man for allegedly duping hundreds of police across the country of over Rs 36 lakh under the pretext of online astrology consultation, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Raj Kumar, a native of village Ganeri in district Sikar in Rajasthan, they said.

Kumar would dupe people under the pretext of providing online astrology consultation. When the victims transferred the money, he would block them, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber, Priyanshu Dewan said.

"A total of 50 complaints and 8 cases are lodged against the accused across the country. Of these, one case is registered in Gurugram," Dewan said.

The police recovered Rs 15,000 in cash and a SIM card from his possession, Dewan said.

During the investigation, the police found that Kumar duped hundreds of people across the country of Rs 36.11 lakh, Dewan added. Further probe is underway. PTI COR HIG HIG