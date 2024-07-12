Gurugram: Man held for murder of 18-year-old girl

Gurugram, Jul 12 (PTI) Gurugram Police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old girl, officials said.

The accused, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 20,000 on his head, was arrested by a team of Sikanderpur crime unit led by Sub Inspector Rajesh Kumar, they said.

The accused was produced in a city court and sent to three days police remand.

The girl's body was found in the forest area near Bandhwari village on May 1, police said.

The accused had murdered the girl as she wanted to marry his nephew, they said.

The accused has been identified as Santosh, a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He worked in a private company in Gurugram, police said.

An FIR was registered at DLF phase 1 police station and the case was assigned to the crime unit, Sikanderpur, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rimjhim, a resident of Surat Nagar in Gurugram, they said.

ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya said the accused revealed during interrogation that his nephew and Rimjhim used to talk to each other.

“When the girl's family came to know, they talked to Santosh about this. During a meeting, Santosh took the girl alone on the pretext of trying to convince her. He asked his nephew to marry her and also gave him his mobile number and they talked many times,” Dahiya said.

"It was on April 27 when Rimjhim left her house for tuition, she went to Santosh. Santosh kept her in his room for two days. After this he took her to Vrindavan on the pretext of meeting his nephew. When the girl came to know that he was luring her on the pretext of meeting his nephew, she threatened to complain to the police. After which the accused said that his nephew was in Bandhwari farmhouse and he brought her to Bandhwari. Where he took the girl to the forest and killed her by hitting a brick on her head and strangling her with a scarf,” he added. PTI COR AS AS