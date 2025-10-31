Gurugram: Man held for murdering auto driver over past grudge

Gurugram, Oct 31 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly killing a 30-year-old auto driver over a long-standing grudge on contesting a local auto union’s presidential election, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accused, Subhash (30), from Chawandi Khurd village in Alwar district of Rajasthan was arrested 24 hours after the victim’s body was found.

On Wednesday, police received information about the body of a man found near the Kingdom of Dreams complex in Sector 29. The body was later identified as Gaurav (30), an auto-driver from Arjun Nagar.

A police team then reached the spot and took the body into custody. Based on the complaint of a security guard an FIR for murder was registered at sector 19 police station, an official said.

Investigations led to the arrest of the accused, who is also an auto-driver from Gurugram, police said.

During interrogation, Subhash revealed that he killed Gaurav as he prevented him from contesting the election for president of a local auto union, they added.

On Tuesday night, the accused took him in his auto to the Kingdom of Dreams complex from IFFCO Metro Station, where he killed Gaurav by hitting him on the head using stone, police added.

"We are questioning the accused", a Gurugram police spokesperson said.