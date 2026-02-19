Gurugram: Man held for pinching gold jewellery from bag on Delhi-Bawal bus

Gurugram, Feb 19 (PTI) The Gurugram Police arrested a person for allegedly stealing jewelery from a man's bag on a moving bus after the accused was caught in the act, police said on Thursday.

The stolen ornaments -- a gold mangalsutra and a pair of gold earrings -- were recovered from the possession of the accused, they added.

An FIR was registered at Sector 37 police station based on a complaint filed by a Pune resident.

The complainant said he was travelling to Bawal in Haryana's Rewari district along with his family to attend a wedding ceremony and boarding a bus for the destination from Delhi.

He said three suspicious persons boarded the bus from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram. Near the Narsinghpur flyover, the accused allegedly began pilfering jewellery from a box in the complainant's bag.

"My daughter, who was sitting nearby, saw this and started shouting about the theft. Then the three persons got down from the bus and started running, but one of them was caught while two others fled away," the complainant said.

A senior police officer said the accused -- identified as Bijendra alias Munna, resident of Balamb village in Rohtak district -- is being questioned and efforts are on to nab the remaining suspects. PTI COR ARB ARB