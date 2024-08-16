Gurugram: Man held for providing bank accounts to Chinese cyber fraudsters

Gurugram, Aug 16 (PTI) Gurugram cyber police arrested a man for allegedly providing bank accounts to Chinese fraudsters to assist them in cheating under the pretext of investments, an officer said on Friday.

A passport, three mobile phones, and two SIM cards from Nepal and Sri Lanka were recovered from the accused's possession. Police have taken the accused on three days police remand after being produced in a city court, the officer said.

According to the police, on February 8, a resident filed a complaint at cyber crime Manesar police station that he was duped of Rs 30 lakh by unknown people on the pretext of providing higher returns on investments.

An FIR was lodged, and an investigation was launched into the case. Three accused -- Neeraj Kumar, Amir Ahmed and Nandkishore -- were arrested on June 26. The fourth accused in the case, identified as Murjad Singh Shekhawat, from Sonipat, was arrested on Thursday, police said.

During interrogation, Shekhawat revealed that some of the defrauded amount was sent to another accused, Neeraj Kumar's account. He sold the account to Amir Ahmed, who further sold it to Nandkishore for Rs 30,000, police said.

Nandkishore then sold the account to Shekhawat and sent kits of several bank accounts to Chinese fraudsters through courier, they said.

"It was also revealed that accused Murjad Singh Shekhawat was connected to Chinese people by a Nepali citizen through WhatsApp. Shekhawat stayed in Sri Lanka from May to July. The accused used to get 1.5 per cent of the defrauded amount deposited in the bank account provided to him. We are questioning him after taken on police remand", Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber, said. PTI COR HIG