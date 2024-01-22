Gurugram: Man held for running clinic with fake registration certificate of MCI

Gurugram, Jan 22 (PTI): A man, who was running a clinic here with a fake registration certificate of the Medical Council of India (MCI) and had aborted a rape victim, has been arrested, police on Monday said.

The accused was produced in the city court and sent to judicial custody, they said.

A woman had filed a complaint against a man identified as Veer alias Naveen for allegedly raping her and forcing her to undergo abortion, police said.

An FIR was registered on November 23 last year and the accused was arrested a month ago, they said.

It was found during the investigation that the man, who had aborted the victim had a fake certificate of the MCI, police said.

Acting promptly, the police on Friday arrested the man, who was running a clinic in Gurugram by preparing a fake registration certificate of the MCI, said a senior officer.

The arrested has been identified as Mohammad Saurabh (37), a native of Bihar's East Champaran district, he added.

The accused revealed during interrogation that he had obtained an MBBS degree from China, police said.

The accused disclosed that he could not pass the MCI paper after coming to India and so he made a fake registration certificate of the MCI and practiced on its basis in a private hospital in Gurugram's Islampur area, they said.

He runs a clinic named God Bless Health in Nathupur village, Gurugram, these days, police said.

"The accused earlier used to run a clinic in Bhawani Enclave in Sector 9A area which he closed in November 2023. The accused revealed that in May 2023, a person had brought a woman to his clinic to get an abortion and he had aborted the woman by taking Rs 8,000, Sector 9 A police station SHO Sandeep Kumar said.

The accused was produced in a city court today after three-day police remand and sent to judicial custody, he added. PTI COR AS AS