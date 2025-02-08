Gurugram: Man held for shooting woman after she refuses to meet, marry him

Gurugram, Feb 8 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly injuring a woman by shooting her in the head after she refused to meet and marry him, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was registered at Sector 10 police station based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, officials said.

Police said they received information on Friday about a woman, who worked as a security guard, being shot at near plot number 553 in Sector 37.

A police team reached the spot and found that she had been taken to a hospital, from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

The woman, Radha (24), was married to a man from Kishanpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district. She had moved to Gurugram two years ago with her two daughters after marital disputes that were caused because of the accused, police said.

The complainant alleged that his daughter was being harassed by the accused, Upendra, from the same village.

The two had known each other while giving private tuitions, but after her marital discord, she cut off contact with him. Upendra had been pressuring her to meet and marry him, but she refused and blocked his number, Radha's father alleged.

On Friday, Upendra allegedly confronted Radha near a park while she was on her way to work and shot her, police said.

The accused was arrested from Sector 37, and efforts are underway to recover the weapon used in the crime, a police spokesperson said.