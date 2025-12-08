Gurugram: Man held for strangling woman to death over argument; burying body

Gurugram, Dec 8 (PTI) Cracking a case of blind murder of a 32-year-old woman, the Gurugram Police has arrested a 'friend' of the victim who allegedly strangled her to death over a verbal spat and buried the body near a power grid building in sector 29 here, an official said on Monday.

The body was recovered by police on Sunday and an FIR was registered at sector 18 police station, they added.

The deceased woman was identified as Zaida alias Jabeda Khatun, a native of Darang in Assam.

According to the police, the accused -- Sanjay (26), a native of Kalyanpur village in Kotputli district in Rajasthan -- used to work in AC repairing. He lived in Sushant Lok area along with his cousin who works as a guard.

A friend of deceased had filed a complaint on Saturday, saying on November 27, her friend Zaida Khatun told her she was going out with a friend and would return in about two hours.

But when the complainant called her after one-and-a-half hours, her phone was found switched off, and she did not return.

Following the complaint, investigation was taken up, leading to the recovery of the body on Sunday, police said.

The accused Sanjay was arrested on the same day, and he confessed to the crime, they added.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the deceased was his female friend and on the night of November 26, he had brought Zaida to his room in Sushant Lok and had engaged in physical intimacy, the police spokesperson said.

"When the deceased started returning home, they had an argument. After this, the accused took Zaida Khan on his bike to a deserted place opposite the power grid building in sector 29, strangulated her and covered her body with soil and fled," the spokesperson added. PTI COR ARB ARB