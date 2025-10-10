Gurugram: Man killed, 2 injured as truck rams into vehicles

Gurugram, Oct 10 (PTI) A man was killed and two others were seriously injured after an overloaded truck collided with six vehicles due to an alleged brake malfunction near Manesar, Haryana, on Thursday night, said police.

An FIR has been filed against the truck driver, who fled the scene, they added.

On Thursday at around 9 pm, a traffic jam formed near Manesar on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. A truck travelling from Jaipur was speeding towards Manesar via the flyover in front of the Polytechnic College when the driver lost control of the vehicle, police stated.

The truck's brakes appeared to have malfunctioned, and it struck six vehicles before stopping, the police noted, adding that a taxi was severely damaged, and three people inside it were seriously injured.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one was declared dead while two others are receiving treatment, police stated.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Kurukshetra, while the injured persons were identified as Surender Kumar and Vinay Kumar, residents of Haryana's Mahendergarh district, officials noted.

"All three worked for a private automobile company in Rajasthan. A total of six vehicles were damaged by the truck, and its driver fled from the scene. The driver will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said. PTI COR ARB MPL MPL